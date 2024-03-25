BJP predicts triumph over National Conference in Lok Sabha Polls

Srinagar, Mar 24: Senior BJP leader and State General Secretary Organization for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, Ashok Koul, Sunday said that over 27,000 people joined the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir over the past month, enhancing the party's grassroots outreach in the Union Territory.

He said that these new additions will bolster the BJP's strength, rallying support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming for his third consecutive term.

Koul emphasised that coalition dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir won't diminish the BJP's influence, citing the party's robust presence in the region.

Expressing confidence in victory, Koul affirmed the BJP's ability to secure success in Jammu and Kashmir, even anticipating triumph over the National Conference.

“Today's joining includes individuals, social activists from Pulwama and Anantnag in South Kashmir, along with notable business figures from Srinagar,” he said.