New Treatment Option for Heart Failure Patients with Mitral Regurgitation

A recent study has revealed that one out of every five patients with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF) suffers from moderate to severe or severe Mitral Regurgitation (MR). If left untreated, MR can initiate a cascade of events that potentially leads to death, with a mortality rate of 46.1% even with guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) alone. The severity of MR predicts a progressively worse prognosis for patients with Heart Failure (HF).

According to Dr. Balbir Singh, Group Chairman – Cardiac Sciences, Pan Max & Chief of Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, For many individuals with Heart Failure and MR, maximally tolerated medical therapy may not provide sufficient relief. Additionally, surgery is often not a viable option for patients with secondary MR. In such cases, the MitraClip procedure emerges as a potential solution to address MR. MitraClip is a minimally invasive procedure performed on a beating heart without the need for cardiopulmonary bypass. It allows real-time assessment of MR reduction and offers the ability to reposition the clip for optimal reduction. On average, patients can be discharged from the hospital within 2-3 days.

The effectiveness of MitraClip is supported by two landmark clinical trials, namely EVEREST II and COAPT. Based on the results of these trials, MitraClip has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat both inoperable and high-risk surgery patients with Degenerative MR, as well as all patients with moderate to severe or severe functional MR, along with maximally tolerated GDMT. Following the MitraClip procedure, the majority of patients, approximately 90%, are discharged directly to their homes. Patients have reported sustained improvements in their quality of life.

MitraClip has an extensive clinical history, with over 16 years of proven safety and clinical experience. It has been studied in more than 30,000 patients in clinical trials and has been used to treat over 150,000 patients worldwide. The procedure has shown a 96.6% freedom from device-related complications at 12 months for secondary MR cases.

It is crucial for healthcare professionals to be vigilant and check patients for symptoms such as marked limitations on physical activity, fatigue, shortness of breath, weight gain, and edema. While medication can help manage the symptoms of a mitral valve condition, it does not address the underlying problem. Surgery for repair or replacement can be an effective long-term solution, but it is often not recommended for patients with secondary MR.

Key benefits observed in the COAPT randomized controlled trial for patients with functional MR include a 33% relative risk reduction in mortality over 36 months, a 51% relative risk reduction in HF hospitalizations over 36 months, and a 2.5 times higher likelihood of experiencing a significant improvement in Quality of Life.

Heart failure patients with MR now have a new treatment option with the MitraClip procedure, offering the potential for a longer and better life. By addressing MR, this minimally invasive procedure aims to improve patient outcomes and enhance their overall well-being.