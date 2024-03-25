Postponed class 12th paper to be held on 30th March now: JKBOSE

Srinagar, March 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Sunday notified the revised date-sheet for class 12th Physical Education paper that was earlier postponed.

As per the official notification, the paper shall now be held on 30th March.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the examination of Physical Education Subject of HSE Part-II (Class 12″), Session Annual (Regular) 2024 for the Soft Zone Areas of U.T of Jammu and Kashmir that was cancelled earlier vide notification No: F (Acad-C)/PP/PED/AR/ Exam/2024 dated : 20-03-2024 shall now be held on 30-03-2024.”

The time and venue of the examination shall remain same, BOSE said in an official communique.