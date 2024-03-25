Search
Govt grants leave to in-service candidates for CCE Mains Exam

A copy of the communication has been sent to all the Administrative Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officer as well.

Srinagar, March 24: In a major relief, the J&K Government has come to the rescue of the in-service employees aspiring for Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains of JKAS-2023.

In an official communication issued by the General Administrative Department (GAD), all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Heads of the Departments (HoDs) have been asked to allow all the in-service candidates for appearing in the J&K CCE Mains Examination-2023.

Postponed class 12th paper to be held on 30th March now: JKBOSE
