BSF School shines at Judo Nationals

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 04: Young students of BSF Primary School, here excelled in the just concluded National CBSE Judo meet at Modern School Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Judokas from the school won two bronze medals in different weight groups in this competition, a handout issued by the School, here today informed. Ruhi Katoch and Simarjot Kour bagged bronze medals in 40kg and open weight respectively in under-11 age group.

Manya Kandhari of the school also excelled with a Silver medal in 67th School National Judo Championship which was hosted by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, J&K at Jammu.

Meanwhile, Head Master of the School, Sonia Gupta felicitated the medal winners in special morning assembly. She appreciated the efforts of Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, NIS Judo Coach, of the School for training raw stuff into medal winners at the national level. He hoped that in future, the school will continue to excel in sports thus bring laurels at the National level.