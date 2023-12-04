Bank Academy lifts Jammu Gold Cup

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 04: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Academy lifted the Jammu Gold Cup Under-19 Football Championship beating Dream Football Club Poonch 4-3 via tie-breaker at GGM Science College ground, here today.

What turned out to be lack of exposure on part of the talented young brigade from Poonch, which caused their defeat in all important game. However, the boys from border district posed tough challenge to Bank Academy in the field with 1-1 draw in the stipulated time. Dream FC lost in the penalties after two of their shooters virtually missed the target.

Aditya, Hirdesh and Saimul were successful in tie-breaker while Tarun missed from Bank Academy. From Dream F C Poonch, Sukhmanveer Singh and Yasir managed to beat the goal-keeper but Tohaib Ahmed, Sajid and Sayeed Mohsin missed. Earlier, Dream FC took the first lead with Sukhmanveer Sinth netting the first goal in 13th minute but only find the equaliser coming from Tarun in the 32nd minute.

The final was so closely contested the two players, Vansh and Kanvir Gupta from either side shown red cards for foul play.

For his brilliant play in the final, Rupesh was declared man of the match while man of the tournament trophy went to Sukhmanveer Singh.

The organisers, Young Hero's Football Club was appreciated by one and all for the idea of holding the under-19 event targeting the youth from rural districts of Poonch, Udhampur and Kathua.

“The core committee of the Young Hero's Club is thankful to the J&K Sports Council for collaborating with us under My Youth My Pride programme. The committee also expresses thanks to family for veteran footballer, R K Kohli and the J&K Football Association for the support,” said chairman of the organising committee, Ashok Sharma speaking to the gathering.

In the final and valedictory function, Ashok Koul, general secretary (organisation), BJP was chief guest, who along with guest of honour, Sumit Gupta, Divisional Head J&K Bank Limited presented the title trophies and other individual prizes.

The final officiated by the technical penal including Dheerj Menia (centre), Bilal Ahmed, Dilbahadur and Satnam Singh.