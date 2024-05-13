Renault India to kick off nationwide summer camp

Jammu Tawi: With an objective to continue its commitment to enhance customer satisfaction, Renault India, has announced the commencement of a nationwide after-sales service initiative, ‘Renault Summer Camp'. The service camp will be conducted across all Renault Service facilities across India from May 13 – May 20, 2024.The optimal performance of the cars is the main goal of organizing the service camp. The vehicles would receive expert attention from trained and skilled technicians. According to the regulations set forth by Renault India, the Summer camp will provide rigorous car check-up, including a free car top wash, for Renault owners. Additionally, this will allow a close evaluation of all the car's critical components. Such routine inspections guarantee all required measures for improved vehicle performance and give customers a satisfying ownership experience.As part of the Renault Summer Camp, Renault India customers can avail minimum 15% attractive discount offers on select parts & accessories, 10% discount on engine oil replacement ,15% on labor charges, Special offers on AC servicing. Renault India will also provide 10% discount on Extended Warranty and 10% discount on Road-Side Assistance Retail Program.