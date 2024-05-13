back to top
Search
IndiaMumbai rains: Local train services hit for over two hours after overhead...
India

Mumbai rains: Local train services hit for over two hours after overhead equipment gets damaged

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, May 13: Local train services on the Central Railway were suspended here for more than two hours after the overhead equipment got damaged between two stations due to the storm and rains on Monday, an official said.

The overhead pole got bent due to strong winds between Thane and Mulund stations, because of which the services were suspended around 4.15 pm, the official from Central Railway said.

Slow train services on the main corridor resumed around 6.45 pm after more than two hours.

“Suburban services on both the main and harbour lines are running now. The trains are, however, 25 to 30 minutes late,” said Swapnil Nila, chief spokesperson of Central Railway.

They had suspended the suburban services on both Main and Harbour lines corridors at various locations for 10-15 minutes during the storm as a precaution as there is a chance of entanglement of train pantagraph with overhead wire, he said.

Commuters, however, faced hardship due to the disruption of suburban services during peak evening rush hours.

The delays caused overcrowding in trains and stations, while passengers were forced to walk on the tracks when trains came to a standstill at some stations.

According to commuters, the trains took longer to reach their destinations than usual.

“A fast train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara, scheduled for 4.50 pm left at 5.15 pm, and reached Thane after 7.30 pm, though usually it takes just 45 minutes to cover the distance,” a commuter activist said.

Western Railway chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur told PTI that the suburban services on their corridor were running at least 15-20 minutes late after the storm and rain, coupled with a signal failure near Charni Road station.

A Metro spokesperson said the Metro services on Line 7 between Aarey Colony and Andheri East station were suspended after the storm, as a banner landed on the overhead wire.

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy traffic snarls due to the storm and unseasonal rain due to incidents of trees falling.

 

 

Previous article
Amit Shah fake video case: Court grants bail to accused
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Amit Shah fake video case: Court grants bail to accused

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 13: A Delhi court on Monday...

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination today

Northlines Northlines -
Varanasi (UP), May 13: A day before filing his...

“PoJK was, is & always will be part of India”: EAM Jaishankar amid ongoing protests in Muzaffarabad

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, May 13: Amid the intensified protest against the...

Retail inflation eases to 4.83 pc in April

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, May 13: Retail inflation eased to 4.83...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Amit Shah fake video case: Court grants bail to accused

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination today

“PoJK was, is & always will be part of India”: EAM...