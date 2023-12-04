GDC Kishtwar Student scripts history by winning Gold Medal at National Power-lifting Championship

NL Correspondent

Kishtwar, Dec 04: Suraj Singh, a student of semester 1st at Government Degree College Kishtwar has demonstrated exceptional prowess in powerlifting by winning a Gold Medal in the 83 Kg Sub Junior category at the 28th Men and Women National Benchpress Championship 2023, held in Bengaluru, Karnataka on November 25, 2023.

Suraj's remarkable performance extended beyond his category as he clinched the prestigious title of Best Lifter of India 2nd runner up, underscoring his exceptional dedication and talent in the sport.

Hailing from a remote region of district Kishtwar, the stupendous achievement of Suraj stands as a testament to his relentless dedication, innate talent and unwavering perseverance.

Upon his return, Suraj was warmly welcomed by the Principal, staff, and students of Government Degree College Kishtwar. Dr. Jyoti Parihar, Principal GDC Kishtwar commended Suraj's outstanding talent, citing him as a role model for the youth of Kishtwar. She urged students to draw inspiration from Suraj's success and emphasized the importance of nurturing individual talents.

Speaking at the felicitation event, Dr. Tariq Tamkeen, Professor at the college, highlighted that Suraj Singh's achievement not only brought pride to the institution but also serves as an inspiration to numerous budding athletes in the state. His dedication and success are a testament that determination and hard work can surmount any challenges.

The Principal underscored the significance of sports in personal development and mental well-being, emphasizing its role in keeping the youth engaged and steering them away from societal challenges.

Suraj Singh's outstanding achievement at the national level has not only elevated the stature of Government Degree College Kishtwar but has also inspired a generation of aspiring athletes, reflecting the potential inherent in diligent pursuit and perseverance