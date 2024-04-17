back to top
InternationalBoy's father denies prior knowledge of extremism after Sydney church attack
Boy’s father denies prior knowledge of extremism after Sydney church attack

By: Northlines

A disturbing attack that saw a 16-year-old boy stab two clergymen during a live-streamed church service in Sydney earlier this week has raised many questions. According to community leaders, the teenage suspect’s father denies seeing any indication that his son held extreme views prior to the incident.

Muslim leaders have been working closely with the distraught family since the alarming act of violence occurred at Christ the Good Shepherd Church on Monday night. An advocate who spent hours consoling the boy’s father says the man was in complete shock and did not notice his son displaying radicalization tendencies or becoming increasingly disobedient beyond normal teenage behavior.

While police have classified the stabbing as a terrorist act under the relevant state law, some argue it was too hasty to label a troubled 16-year-old in such a manner. Questions remain around the youth’s mental state and whether he was of sound mind to plan an attack steeped in ideological motivation. Community figures are calling for authorities to conduct further investigation before applying such a serious designation.

In other developments, police are striving to identify individuals responsible for criminal behavior after hundreds converged on the church demanding the suspect. Two officers required medical treatment and vehicles were damaged in the volatile situation. The police commissioner confirmed arrests can be expected as they work to recognize perpetrators from available footage and forensic evidence.

