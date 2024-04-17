Mother and daughter found deceased after car crash in Texas ends search

Tragic end for missing mother and daughter found deceased after Texas car accident

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a mother and daughter reported missing out of Texas have tragically been found deceased following a single-vehicle crash. 33-year-old Lauren Bonvillian and her four-year old daughter Savannah Bagley were last seen on April 14th leaving Corsicana headed towards Robinson in a blue Toyota Corolla around 10pm.

The vehicle was discovered by authorities on April 15th around 7pm along SH-31 near County Line Road southwest of Mount Calm having left the roadway and overturned. Both Lauren and Savannah were sadly pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. They leave behind Lauren's boyfriend and Savannah's father Dustin Bagley.

Kimberly Graham, Lauren's mother and Savannah's grandmother, took to social media to confirm the devastating news, stating “Our two beautiful girls have gone to heaven. Thank you everyone for your prayers.” The Robinson Police Department also posted about the tragic ending, expressing their sympathies for all those affected by this tragedy.

A fundraising effort was started by family members on GoFundMe to assist Dustin Bagley with funeral costs and expenses and help provide some financial relief during this tremendously difficult time processing the sudden and unexpected loss of his partner and daughter. The page aims to lessen the burden for the young family as they grieve.