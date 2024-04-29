Tourism experts predict record foreign visits to India in 2024

According to industry experts, foreign tourist visits to India are projected to top pre-Covid levels in 2024 as the travel and tourism sector continues its strong recovery. Data shows foreign tourist arrivals grew over 300% last year to 9.23 million, an encouraging sign despite being lower than the 10.93 million visitors in 2019 before the pandemic hit. However, with ongoing trends, experts forecast the numbers this year will surpass what was seen prior to lockdowns.

The Managing Director of a major travel corporation stated India has experienced double-digit growth in inbound tourism over the past year, with hotels enjoying their most profitable season yet. If this upward trajectory continues, over the next two to three years foreign arrivals could increase substantially. Various factors are contributing to India's rising popularity as a global travel destination. Following conflicts abroad and policy changes in other nations heavily relied upon previously, travellers are exploring new options – and India is positioning itself advantageously.

Another positive is the significant investment by domestic airlines to modernize and expand fleets. One carrier alone has placed orders for over 1,000 new aircraft that will enhance connectivity both within India and internationally. Combined with the country doubling its airports to 149 in the decade prior, there is improved accessibility helping more visitors experience the diverse attractions India has to offer. Experts believe these infrastructure upgrades will be a major driver of inbound travel growth moving forward.

Recouping lost ground from the disruption of the pandemic as well as gaining market share relinquished by other nations presents tremendous opportunity. By 2028, foreign arrivals could reach 30.5 million, injecting over $59 billion annually into the economy through tourism and hospitality. With continued development and promotion of the industry, there is much potential to surpass expectations and solidify India's place among the world's most visited destinations.