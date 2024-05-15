back to top
Search
IndiaPoJK Is Part Of India, We Will Take It: Amit Shah
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

PoJK Is Part Of India, We Will Take It: Amit Shah

By: Northlines

Date:

Serampore (WB), May 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday referred to protests in Pakistan-occupied and and said “PoJK is part of and we will take it”.
Addressing a rally in Serampore, Shah said while peace has returned to once trouble-torn Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir “now echoes with slogans of Azadi and protests.

TMC's vote bank, might get offended.”
Hitting out at TMC candidate and sitting MP from Serampore Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Shah said Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders are known for flouting the constitution.
“Mamata Banerjee and TMC continue to flout the Constitution. Mamata's ‘representative' and the TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee's ridiculous act of mocking the vice president has been a shameful case of insulting a high constitutional position in the country,” he said.
A political row unfolded last year after Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the Parliament stairs, condemning the suspension of opposition MPs.
Criticising the TMC's resistance to central projects in Bengal, Shah said during the Congress-led UPA regime Bengal received around Rs 2 lakh crore in a period spanning 10 years from 2004-2014.
“On the other hand, the Modi government in the last 10 years have provided a whopping Rs 9.25 lakh crore. But this money did not benefit the common people as this fund was siphoned by TMC goons…,” he said.

Previous article
Army Illuminates Border Village With Solar Lights In J&K’s Poonch
Next article
Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo with Katrina Kaif, reminds fans of their Bollywood hits
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Army Illuminates Border Village With Solar Lights In J&K’s Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
MENDHAR/JAMMU: Located just 600 meters from the Line of...

MHA issues first set of citizenship certificates under CAA; 14 people given Indian citizenship

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 15: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar...

People Living In PoK Comparing Themselves To Those Living In J&K: Jaishankar

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 15: Commenting on the unrest in...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : ‘I never said Hindu or Muslim; I talked about poor families,’ says PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Varanasi (UP), May 15: Clarifying his “infiltrators” and “those...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo with Katrina Kaif, reminds fans of...

Army Illuminates Border Village With Solar Lights In J&K’s Poonch

How 25 years of no sugar and a vegetarian diet help...