PoJK Is Part Of India, We Will Take It: Amit Shah

Serampore (WB), May 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday referred to protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said “PoJK is part of India and we will take it”.

Addressing a rally in Serampore, Shah said while peace has returned to once trouble-torn Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir “now echoes with slogans of Azadi and protests.



Hitting out at TMC candidate and sitting MP from Serampore Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Shah said Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders are known for flouting the constitution.

“Mamata Banerjee and TMC continue to flout the Constitution. Mamata's ‘representative' and the TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee's ridiculous act of mocking the vice president has been a shameful case of insulting a high constitutional position in the country,” he said.

A political row unfolded last year after Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the Parliament stairs, condemning the suspension of opposition MPs.

Criticising the TMC's resistance to central projects in Bengal, Shah said during the Congress-led UPA regime Bengal received around Rs 2 lakh crore in a period spanning 10 years from 2004-2014.

“On the other hand, the Modi government in the last 10 years have provided a whopping Rs 9.25 lakh crore. But this money did not benefit the common people as this fund was siphoned by TMC goons…,” he said.