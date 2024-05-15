Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo with Katrina Kaif, reminds fans of their Bollywood hits

Bollywood superstars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif have shared screen space in several hit films over the years. In a recent social media post, Priyanka took fans down memory lane by sharing an unseen throwback photo with her co-star Katrina Kaif.

The global star posted the picture on her Instagram story yesterday, giving fans a glimpse into her past. In the photo, both Priyanka and Katrina can be seen smiling brightly for the camera wearing glittering outfits. While commenting on the photo, Priyanka expressed surprise at finding the old picture, joking that she didn't remember when it was taken or who clicked it. She affectionately referred to her co-star as “babies”, reflecting on their time spent together in the industry.

Priyanka and Katrina share a strong bond in Bollywood, working together in blockbusters like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in 2011. Fans are excited to see them reunite onscreen for director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming road trip film Jee Le Zaara. The film was announced a few years ago as a female buddy movie also starring Alia Bhatt, following in the footsteps of Farhan's previous directorial hits Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, updates about the film have been sparse since the initial announcement.

Meanwhile, Priyanka stays busy with numerous global projects. She recently wrapped the action comedy Heads Of State alongside stars like Idris Elba and John Cena. Along with several other film and television productions in the works, she is ensuring her status as one of India's most successful crossover talents worldwide. This glimpse into Priyanka's memories with Katrina from their early days in the film industry has left fans nostalgic and hopeful about seeing their chemistry onscreen once more.