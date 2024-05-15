back to top
Search
IndiaMHA issues first set of citizenship certificates under CAA; 14 people given...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

MHA issues first set of citizenship certificates under CAA; 14 people given Indian citizenship

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 15: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on May 15 handed over citizenship certificates under Citizenship Amendment Act to first 14 people in New Delhi.

The Empowered Committee, Delhi headed by Director (Census Operation), Delhi, after due scrutiny, have decided to grant citizenship to 14 applicants. Accordingly, Director (Census operation) granted certificates to these applicants, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

On March 11 this year, the Central government notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, thereby formally enabling the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, that was passed by the Parliament in 2019.

The legislation facilitates citizenship to undocumented people belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian and Jain communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan

It applies to people from these communities who came to on or before December 31st, 2014.

The application process
Applicants will have to provide six types of documents and specify “date of entry” in India.

The list of permissible documents include birth certificate, tenancy records, identity papers, any licence, school or educational certificate issued by a government authority in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The applicants have to produce an eligibility certificate issued by a locally reputed community institution confirming that he/she belongs to “Hindu/ Sikh/ Buddhist/ Jain/ Parsi/ Christian community”

The users have to register on the portal https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in

All documents along with photographs are to be uploaded online and the applications will be processed after a background check by security agencies.

To prove that the applicant seeking citizenship entered India before December 31, 2014, they will have to provide another set of documents such as copy of passport, visa, slip issued by Census enumerators, PAN card, electricity bill, insurance policy. Most parts of the northeast are exempted from the CAA

Previous article
WHO warns: Climate change jeopardizes malaria control efforts, urges adoption of 6 mitigation strategies
Next article
How 25 years of no sugar and a vegetarian diet help John Abraham maintain peak physical fitness
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PoJK Is Part Of India, We Will Take It: Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
Serampore (WB), May 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Army Illuminates Border Village With Solar Lights In J&K’s Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
MENDHAR/JAMMU: Located just 600 meters from the Line of...

People Living In PoK Comparing Themselves To Those Living In J&K: Jaishankar

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 15: Commenting on the unrest in...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : ‘I never said Hindu or Muslim; I talked about poor families,’ says PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Varanasi (UP), May 15: Clarifying his “infiltrators” and “those...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo with Katrina Kaif, reminds fans of...

PoJK Is Part Of India, We Will Take It: Amit Shah

Army Illuminates Border Village With Solar Lights In J&K’s Poonch