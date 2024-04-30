back to top
Now MD JKSICOP To Look After JNU Bhawan Jammu
J&K Govt Orders

Now MD JKSICOP To Look After JNU Bhawan Jammu

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 30: The Government has accorded a sanction to assign the responsibility for upkeep/maintenance of Jawahar Lal Nehru Udyog Bhawan, Jammu out of funds earmarked under Annual Capex of Directorate of Industries and Commerce Jammu to MD JKSICOP henceforth.

J&K | Govt Frames Panel To Deliberate Upon Proposals Regarding Amendments In SRO-922
Ladakh Admin Forms Panel For PM-e-Bus Sewa Scheme Proposals
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

