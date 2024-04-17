back to top
Search
HomeHealth
spot_img
Health

Psychological Techniques to Effectively Manage Distressing automatic Thoughts

Northlines
by Northlines

Thought defusion involves seeing thoughts as passing mental events rather than reflections of reality. This allows observing thoughts without getting caught up in them or defining oneself by them. Popular psychologist Sam Frerer recently discussed thought defusion strategies.

One technique is labeling thoughts to understand their origin rather than accepting them at face value. Another involves visualizing thoughts as distinct from oneself to prevent over-identifying with them. People can also change the inner voice describing a thought to an outside narrator for detachment. Writing or typing troublesome thoughts on paper/screen and removing them helps implement physical distancing.

Together, these approaches teach dissociating from distressing automatic thoughts and watching them transiently before consciously responding. When anxiously thinking “I’m a failure”, defusion lets one observe “I’m having the thought that I’m a failure” instead of believing it absolutely. This reduces thoughts’ impact and influence over mood and behavior.

CONCLUSION: Thought defusion offers a evidence-based way to decrease distress by creating perspective on unhelpful mental events and detachment from their literal meaning. With practice, it can help keep difficult thoughts in perspective.

Previous article
Mother and daughter found deceased after car crash in Texas ends search
Next article
Kashmir Boat Tragedy: Search On For The Missing
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.
spot_img

Related Articles

More Updates

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PM Modi Promises Continued Support for Assam with Hope, Trust and...

Those Who Opposed Lord Ram In India Faced Downfall: Rajnath Singh

Kashmir Boat Tragedy: Search On For The Missing