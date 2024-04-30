back to top
Search
BusinessExide Industries announces stellar Q4 results with 37% rise in net profit
Business

Exide Industries announces stellar Q4 results with 37% rise in net profit

By: Northlines

Date:

Leading battery manufacturer Exide Industries has announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, highlighting continued growth momentum across its operations. The company's net profit rose 37% to reach Rs. 284 crore compared to the same period last year, driven by robust sales growth.

Revenue from operations also witnessed an impressive increase, coming in at Rs. 4,009 crore for the quarter ending March 2024. This represents an 13% year-on-year growth from Rs. 3,543 crore generated in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Exide's success translates to a full year net profit of Rs. 1,053 crore for 2023-24, marking a 16% rise from the previous year's figure of Rs. 904 crore. Annual revenues were up 9.5% at Rs. 16,029 crore for the latest fiscal year.

The company's management expressed satisfaction with the strong demand witnessed across diverse customer segments. Exide's range of technologically advanced products enabled it to capitalize on opportunities and increase market share. With an optimistic outlook for both automotive and industrial sectors, the focus is on delivering continued sales and profitability growth going forward.

Key projects like the commissioning of a new lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility are progressing as per schedule. Once complete, this strategically important venture will allow Exide to tap into burgeoning demand for sustainable battery solutions. The results highlight the company's robust financial and capability to leverage opportunities in existing as well as emerging domains like electric mobility. Backed by steady leadership and innovative offerings, Exide appears well-placed for further progression.

Previous article
Indian Oil’s Q4 profit plunges 52% due to inventory losses and steady domestic fuel prices
Next article
Easy Protein Powder Uses to Boost Energy for Long Hours on the Job
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Indian Oil’s Q4 profit plunges 52% due to inventory losses and steady domestic fuel prices

Northlines Northlines -
Inventory Losses and Declining Fuel Prices Dent Indian Oil's...

Indian stock markets shed early gains and ended lower on Tuesday amid last hour sell-off

Northlines Northlines -
The benchmark stock indices wiped out positive starts to...

BSE to shell out more as regulatory charge to Sebi

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies The BSE faces a larger outgo after regulatory clarity...

Around 20 critical mineral blocks to be put on sale by June-end: Mines secretary

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies The government will put on sale around 20 critical...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Easy Protein Powder Uses to Boost Energy for Long Hours on...

Indian Oil’s Q4 profit plunges 52% due to inventory losses and...

Indian stock markets shed early gains and ended lower on Tuesday...