back to top
Search
IndiaPatanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 30: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction in the misleading advertisements case involving Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the explanation offered by the body, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah observed it appeared that the licensing authority got activated to take action in accordance with the law only after the apex court’s April 10 order.

“Be honest to the court if you want sympathy and compassion…,” the bench observed.

The top court said its main concern is whether the licensing body took action in accordance with the law in the matter.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on May 14.

While hearing the matter on April 10, the apex court came down heavily on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction and said it was not going to take it lightly as the body appeared to have kept its “eyes shut deliberately”.

Previous article
Ladakh Admin Forms Panel For PM-e-Bus Sewa Scheme Proposals
Next article
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lok Sabha election 2024: Suspense over Congress candidates for Amethi, Rae Bareli seats continues

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 30: The filing of nomination papers...

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Northlines Northlines -
Bengaluru, Apr 30: JD(S) on Tuesday suspended its Hassan...

Ladakh Admin Forms Panel For PM-e-Bus Sewa Scheme Proposals

Northlines Northlines -
Leh, Apr 30: The Ladakh Administration has constituted a...

Now MD JKSICOP To Look After JNU Bhawan Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 30: The Government has accorded a sanction...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Prince William and Kate Middleton share black and white wedding photo...

Gaza death count crosses 34,500 as Israel-Hamas war escalates

Hainault Man Arrested After Series of Stabbings in London