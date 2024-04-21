back to top
Search
EntertainmentBollywood Star Imran Khan Speaks Candidly on Why His Comeback Spy Thriller...
Entertainment

Bollywood Star Imran Khan Speaks Candidly on Why His Comeback Spy Thriller Was Shelved

By: Northlines

Date:

It has been nearly a decade since acclaimed actor Imran Khan was seen on the silver screen, but fans have been eagerly awaiting news of his much-anticipated comeback. While there were talks of the star returning in an action thriller directed by renowned filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala, Khan recently opened up about why the project fell through – and explained he's actually glad it did.

In a candid interview, the former star got real about the challenging realities of the current cinema landscape. Khan reflected on his initial excitement to collaborate again with Tyrewala on the espionage drama for a major streaming platform. However, developments last year led to the project being put on hold indefinitely.

When asked about this, Khan didn't shy away from expressing his perspectives on popular trends in today's films. He noted the prevalence of glorified and unchecked violence which makes him deeply uncomfortable. Khan voiced concern over the normalization and glamorization of harm through frivolous depictions on screen.

The talented actor cited examples from influential films to emphasize his point. Khan believes heroes today solve issues through excessive force rather than meaningful dialogue or intellect. This paints an inaccurate picture and desensitizes audiences, in his view.

In the end, Khan says the stalling of his comeback role – where he would have played an agent prone to violence – turned out to be serendipitous. He doesn't want to contribute to a problematic narrative and is glad to avoid perpetuating those issues if the project were to move forward.

Fans still hope Imran Khan will return to the spotlight soon in a meaningful story that respects his principles. For now, they appreciate his candid remarks and thoughtful considerations on the industry he contributes to.

Previous article
Does the Two Finger Rule Apply for Sunscreen Application on Indian Skin?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ranveer Singh Warns Fans of Rising Deepfake Menace After Viral Political Endorsement Video

Northlines Northlines -
Superstar Ranveer Singh recently urged his fans and followers...

A Heartbreaking Story of Hope – Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Will Leave Viewers In Tears

Northlines Northlines -
The newly released Netflix limited series 'Baby Reindeer' tells...

Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2 struggles at box office on opening day with Rs. 15 lakh collection

Northlines Northlines -
Dibakar Banerjee is renowned for pushing creative boundaries with...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in cream Gucci separates

Northlines Northlines -
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the renowned actress, recently shared pictures...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Does the Two Finger Rule Apply for Sunscreen Application on Indian...

Can This Viral Korean Rice Flour Face Mask Give You Glass...

How AI Assistant Crime GPT is Helping Police Solve Cases Faster