back to top
Search
Life StyleDoes the Two Finger Rule Apply for Sunscreen Application on Indian Skin?
Life Style

Does the Two Finger Rule Apply for Sunscreen Application on Indian Skin?

By: Northlines

Date:

Many people follow the common skincare advice of applying sunscreen to their face using the amount that covers two fingers. However, for Indian skin, is this ‘two finger rule' truly necessary? In a recent video posted on YouTube Shorts, renowned dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty weighed in on this topic while demonstrating sunscreen application on her own skin.

In the video, Dr. Shetty is seen applying a sun protection lotion to her bare face without using any additional moisturizer first. She points out that the single layer of sunscreen rubbed in seems sufficient coverage without leaving any visible residue, suggesting the two finger rule may not be needed for Indian skin. Our skin tone already provides some degree of protection from the sun's rays due to natural pigmentation.

When it comes to properly applying sunscreen, Dr. Shetty emphasizes focussing on evenly covering all exposed areas rather than obsessively following quantity guidelines meant for different skin types. A single pump or pea-sized amount should be enough for most individuals. It's also advised to apply 15-30 minutes before sun exposure to allow for absorption. Key areas like ears, neck, hands and feet need special attention. Reapplication is necessary every 2-3 hours, especially if sweating or swimming.

Dr. Shareefa Chause, a dermatology expert, confirms the two finger rule amount can vary per person. She recommends starting with a small dose and adding more only if needed for full coverage. More importantly, choose a broad spectrum sunscreen with high SPF suited to your skin. With different skin textures and tolerance levels, one rule does not fit all. Consulting a dermatologist is best to determine the suitable application method. Protecting against sunlight's damaging rays requires consistency more than strictly adhering to arbitrary quantity standards.

Previous article
Can This Viral Korean Rice Flour Face Mask Give You Glass Skin? Experts Weigh In
Next article
Bollywood Star Imran Khan Speaks Candidly on Why His Comeback Spy Thriller Was Shelved
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Can This Viral Korean Rice Flour Face Mask Give You Glass Skin? Experts Weigh In

Northlines Northlines -
The internet is abuzz with the latest Korean beauty...

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a beautiful pink saree on Instagram

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram...

Shocking study finds microplastics residing in human brain tissue

Northlines Northlines -
Tiny plastic fragments known as microplastics, which are polluting...

Bestselling ‘Shopaholic’ author Sophie Kinsella reveals diagnosis with rare, aggressive brain cancer

Northlines Northlines -
One of the world's most beloved rom-com writers, Sophie...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bollywood Star Imran Khan Speaks Candidly on Why His Comeback Spy...

Can This Viral Korean Rice Flour Face Mask Give You Glass...

How AI Assistant Crime GPT is Helping Police Solve Cases Faster