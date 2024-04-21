Does the Two Finger Rule Apply for Sunscreen Application on Indian Skin?

Many people follow the common skincare advice of applying sunscreen to their face using the amount that covers two fingers. However, for Indian skin, is this ‘two finger rule' truly necessary? In a recent video posted on YouTube Shorts, renowned dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty weighed in on this topic while demonstrating sunscreen application on her own skin.

In the video, Dr. Shetty is seen applying a sun protection lotion to her bare face without using any additional moisturizer first. She points out that the single layer of sunscreen rubbed in seems sufficient coverage without leaving any visible residue, suggesting the two finger rule may not be needed for Indian skin. Our skin tone already provides some degree of protection from the sun's rays due to natural pigmentation.

When it comes to properly applying sunscreen, Dr. Shetty emphasizes focussing on evenly covering all exposed areas rather than obsessively following quantity guidelines meant for different skin types. A single pump or pea-sized amount should be enough for most individuals. It's also advised to apply 15-30 minutes before sun exposure to allow for absorption. Key areas like ears, neck, hands and feet need special attention. Reapplication is necessary every 2-3 hours, especially if sweating or swimming.

Dr. Shareefa Chause, a dermatology expert, confirms the two finger rule amount can vary per person. She recommends starting with a small dose and adding more only if needed for full coverage. More importantly, choose a broad spectrum sunscreen with high SPF suited to your skin. With different skin textures and tolerance levels, one rule does not fit all. Consulting a dermatologist is best to determine the suitable application method. Protecting against sunlight's damaging rays requires consistency more than strictly adhering to arbitrary quantity standards.