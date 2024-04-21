back to top
Can This Viral Korean Rice Flour Face Mask Give You Glass Skin? Experts Weigh In

By: Northlines

Date:

The internet is abuzz with the latest Korean beauty trend – a simple DIY rice flour face mask that promises the elusive “glass skin” look so loved in South Korea. The mask, consisting of just rice flour, yogurt and honey, has taken social media by storm with beauty bloggers singing praises of its results.

One such influencer who tried the viral mask for two weeks shared, “the results are astounding.” However, with any overnight sensation, doubts emerge on how well it actually works. I spoke to dermatologists to learn what science has to say about this viral face mask.

Dr. XYZ, a senior dermatologist, explained the individual ingredients can offer benefits. Rice flour works as a natural exfoliant while yogurt contains lactic acid, both aiding in removal of dead skin and hyperpigmentation. Honey acts as a humectant to hydrate and soothe skin.

For oily, acne-prone skin types particularly, Dr. ABC noted it could help reduce oil and treat breakouts through its antimicrobial properties. However, a word of caution – the exfoliating effects may irritate sensitive skin so a patch test is a must.

While it offers hydration, exfoliation and oil control, dermatologists agree glass skin requires more than a DIY mask. A consistent skincare routine tailored to one's needs along with a healthy lifestyle plays a bigger role. This viral mask when used correctly may provide some noticeable results but consistency is key to achieving radiant, glowing skin.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

