Technology
How AI Assistant Crime GPT is Helping Police Solve Cases Faster
How AI Assistant Crime GPT is Helping Police Solve Cases Faster

By: Northlines

Date:

A new artificial intelligence tool is giving police departments across an edge in solving crimes. Crime GPT, created by tech startup Staqu, uses machine learning to uncover vital clues and connect the dots for investigators.

Staqu founder Atul Rai explained how it works. “We trained an AI model using a vast database of past criminal cases. Now it can understand natural language queries to quickly retrieve related files.”

When officers describe a suspect or crime, Crime GPT scours records for names, histories or crime patterns. It can also analyze audio or text to provide leads. “This helps reduce time spent sifting through paperwork,” said Rai.

Importantly, the system only taps verified police data. Rai said strict policies ensure privacy and prevent bias. Feedback from nine early-adopting states has been very positive.

Crime GPT is streamlining procedures and speeding up complex investigations. “It acts as a smart digital partner for police on the ground,” noted Rai. Looking ahead, Staqu aims to advance Real-time crime analysis using video and image recognition.

The promises to revolutionize law enforcement. By harnessing AI for good, it gives officers a powerful new tool to serve and protect citizens. Ultimately, solving more cases means safer communities for all.

Nothing’s R Ear earphones deliver impressive audio quality and customization in a familiar transparent design
Can This Viral Korean Rice Flour Face Mask Give You Glass Skin? Experts Weigh In
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

