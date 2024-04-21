back to top
Search
EntertainmentManushi Chhillar opens up about being eyed for Kiara Advani's iconic Kabir...
Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar opens up about being eyed for Kiara Advani’s iconic Kabir Singh role

By: Northlines

Date:

‘I wish I had landed that role'- Manushi Chhillar opens up about being considered for Kabir Singh and praising Rashmika Mandanna

Former beauty queen turned actress Manushi Chhillar revealed she was in the running to play the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh. In a recent interview with a leading portal, the Samrat Prithviraj star opened up about being eyeed for Kiara Advani's memorable role of Preeti in the 2019 romantic drama.

“It's no secret that I'm a huge admirer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's cinematic vision. I was really excited when I learned later on that I was in contention for the part. However, my Miss commitments at the time prevented me from signing on. It'll always remain one of those roles I wish I had landed” shared Manushi.

In the same conversation, Manushi also heaped praise on Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna for her nuanced performance in the film. Stating how the Pushpa star stood out in an otherwise testosterone fueled plot, Manushi said “Rashmika brought so much depth to her character. I could really relate to her journey on-screen. It's a role I would jump at the chance to play if the opportunity arises.”

Previous article
Bollywood Star Imran Khan Speaks Candidly on Why His Comeback Spy Thriller Was Shelved
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Bollywood Star Imran Khan Speaks Candidly on Why His Comeback Spy Thriller Was Shelved

Northlines Northlines -
It has been nearly a decade since acclaimed Bollywood...

Ranveer Singh Warns Fans of Rising Deepfake Menace After Viral Political Endorsement Video

Northlines Northlines -
Superstar Ranveer Singh recently urged his fans and followers...

A Heartbreaking Story of Hope – Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Will Leave Viewers In Tears

Northlines Northlines -
The newly released Netflix limited series 'Baby Reindeer' tells...

Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2 struggles at box office on opening day with Rs. 15 lakh collection

Northlines Northlines -
Dibakar Banerjee is renowned for pushing creative boundaries with...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bollywood Star Imran Khan Speaks Candidly on Why His Comeback Spy...

Does the Two Finger Rule Apply for Sunscreen Application on Indian...

Can This Viral Korean Rice Flour Face Mask Give You Glass...