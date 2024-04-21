Manushi Chhillar opens up about being eyed for Kiara Advani’s iconic Kabir Singh role

‘I wish I had landed that role'- Manushi Chhillar opens up about being considered for Kabir Singh and praising Rashmika Mandanna

Former beauty queen turned actress Manushi Chhillar revealed she was in the running to play the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the Samrat Prithviraj star opened up about being eyeed for Kiara Advani's memorable role of Preeti in the 2019 romantic drama.

“It's no secret that I'm a huge admirer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's cinematic vision. I was really excited when I learned later on that I was in contention for the part. However, my Miss World commitments at the time prevented me from signing on. It'll always remain one of those roles I wish I had landed” shared Manushi.

In the same conversation, Manushi also heaped praise on Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna for her nuanced performance in the film. Stating how the Pushpa star stood out in an otherwise testosterone fueled plot, Manushi said “Rashmika brought so much depth to her character. I could really relate to her journey on-screen. It's a role I would jump at the chance to play if the opportunity arises.”