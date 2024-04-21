back to top
Search
IndiaCountry believes new journey into future will begin from 2024 General Election:...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Country believes new journey into future will begin from 2024 General Election: PM Modi

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that is now projecting with self-confidence the mantras of truth and non-violence globally as a solution to the problems facing the and its cultural image is playing a big role in it as well.

Addressing the 2,550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav here, Modi said his government put emphasis on promoting heritage as well as material development when it came to power in 2014 at a time when the country was engulfed in despair, a swipe at the previous UPA dispensation.

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said a big festival of democracy is happening “and, the country believes from here a new journey into future will also begin”.

He cited his government's promotion of Indian heritage like yoga and Ayurveda, asserting that the country's new generation now believes that self-pride is its identity.

The country is now projecting the mantras of truth and non-violence globally as a solution to problems facing the world with self-confidence, he said.

India's growing strength and foreign policy are cited as the reasons for the world expecting the road to peace from it but its cultural image has played a big role as well, Modi said.

At a time of global conflicts, the teachings of tirthankars, revered spiritual Jain gurus, are more relevant, he said.

The Prime Minister also suggested to the audience that they should use their franchise early in the day and added in a lighter vein that saints have links to lotus, a flower often used in holy events which also is the BJP's poll symbol.

The event is a rare occasion and is happening at the beginning of ‘Amrit Kaal', Modi said, adding the country is working to make centenary year of freedom a “golden centenary”.

The idea of ‘Amrit Kaal' is not merely a resolve but India's spiritual inspiration, he asserted.

India is not only the oldest living civilisation but a safe shelter for humanity too, he said.

The Prime Minister also said that “Bhagwan Mahavir's message of peace, compassion and brotherhood are a source of great inspiration for everyone”.

Previous article
Manushi Chhillar opens up about being eyed for Kiara Advani’s iconic Kabir Singh role
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Confident Civil Servants Will Continue To Serve Fellow Citizens With Nation First Spirit: Prez

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 21: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Repoll ordered at 11 Manipur booths after ‘rigging’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Following reports of widespread violence in various...

‘Watershed moment’: CJI Chandrachud hails new criminal laws

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Hailing the newly enacted three criminal laws...

CS J&K throws open 2-day multi-speciality medical camp at SDH Jagti

Northlines Northlines -
JAGTI, Apr 20: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today threw...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Manushi Chhillar opens up about being eyed for Kiara Advani’s iconic...

Bollywood Star Imran Khan Speaks Candidly on Why His Comeback Spy...

Does the Two Finger Rule Apply for Sunscreen Application on Indian...