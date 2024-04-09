Search
EntertainmentBollywood megastar Akshay Kumar's touching tribute to his humble beginnings and deep...
Entertainment

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar’s touching tribute to his humble beginnings and deep roots

By: Northlines

Date:

One of 's biggest names, Akshay Kumar, remains deeply connected to his roots. Despite achieving immense success over three decades in the industry, the star ensures he pays homage to where it all began. Akshay visits some memorable places from his past each month just before dawn to stay grounded.

Sites close to the actor's heart include his alma mater Don Bosco School as well as the houses in Mumbai where he lived with his family in his early days. “I make sure to stop by my old neighborhood and relive fond memories from my youth,” says Akshay. Some special recollections include waiting with his sister by the window for their father to return home and plucking fruit straight from the tree in their building.

In a touching gesture, Akshay is aiming to purchase an apartment in the same building. “The place holds deep significance as it was our family's first home in the city. I want future generations to know where I came from,” he shares.

While immense fame can disconnect one from their roots, Akshay prioritizes real connections over superficial industry relationships. “My closest companions are not from films but have been by my side for life,” he reveals. It is this grounded approach that has sustained Akshay's successful three-decade career far from fleeting fame. Through it all, his appreciation for origins and community keeps him humble.

Previous article
Millions gaze skyward as rare total solar eclipse illuminates North America
Next article
Founder of innovative yoga furniture brand reveals how Shark Tank India pitch helped grow business while breaking taboos
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Renowned director Dibakar Banerjee opens up about the support he receives from producer Ekta Kapoor

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned Indian director Dibakar Banerjee is all set to...

Founder of innovative yoga furniture brand reveals how Shark Tank India pitch helped grow business while breaking taboos

Northlines Northlines -
The controversial founder behind innovative yoga furniture brand Luvottica...

From Imtiaz Ali to Shabana Azmi, check out celebs who attend ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ screening

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 9: Several celebrities, including Imtiaz Ali, Shabana...

Nayanthara checks on progress of personal office space under construction

Northlines Northlines -
Nayanthara oversees progress of her dream project, shares glimpses...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CBDT Clarifies No Large Scale Reopening of HRA Claim Cases: Key...

Indian stock indices hit new highs on positive Q4 outlook

Renowned director Dibakar Banerjee opens up about the support he receives...