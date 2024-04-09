Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar’s touching tribute to his humble beginnings and deep roots

One of Bollywood's biggest names, Akshay Kumar, remains deeply connected to his roots. Despite achieving immense success over three decades in the industry, the star ensures he pays homage to where it all began. Akshay visits some memorable places from his past each month just before dawn to stay grounded.

Sites close to the actor's heart include his alma mater Don Bosco School as well as the houses in Mumbai where he lived with his family in his early days. “I make sure to stop by my old neighborhood and relive fond memories from my youth,” says Akshay. Some special recollections include waiting with his sister by the window for their father to return home and plucking fruit straight from the tree in their building.

In a touching gesture, Akshay is aiming to purchase an apartment in the same building. “The place holds deep significance as it was our family's first home in the city. I want future generations to know where I came from,” he shares.

While immense fame can disconnect one from their roots, Akshay prioritizes real connections over superficial industry relationships. “My closest companions are not from films but have been by my side for life,” he reveals. It is this grounded approach that has sustained Akshay's successful three-decade career far from fleeting fame. Through it all, his appreciation for origins and community keeps him humble.