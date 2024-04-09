Search
Millions gaze skyward as rare total solar eclipse illuminates North America

SEA OF CELESTIAL WONDER: HOW THE EXPERIENCED THE EPIC TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE OF 2024

The sun disappears behind the moon's silhouette in an awe-inspiring spectacle witnessed by millions across North America on April 8th, 2024. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and Earth, casting its dark shadow on our planet. This rare event was not only visible from Earth, but also from the stars above as seen through the eyes of astronauts in space.

While a partial eclipse stretched its veil of darkness across parts of the Caribbean and northern South America, fortunate observers within the 70 mile wide path of totality witnessed the sun's corona emerge in full glory. Cities like Indianapolis experienced their first total solar eclipse in over 800 years. NASA cameras captured the eerie sight of the moon's shadow racing across the landscape at over 1,500 mph.

Those in space were treated to an out-of-this-world viewing of the eclipse as both the moon passing in front of the sun and its umbral shadow passing over Earth came into view from the Space Station. Adding to the celestial excitement, satellite providers like NASA and private company Starlink shared footage from their orbital perspectives showing the moon's black disc slowly engulfing our nearest star.

Never before have so many people been able to witness a total solar eclipse, estimated at over 31 million within the United States alone. While the next such event visible from won't occur until March 2034, the 2024 eclipse sparked worldwide wonder and furthered our appreciation for the precise astronomical alignment that allows our sun's light to be periodically extinguished by our constant companion, the moon.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

