Founder of innovative yoga furniture brand reveals how Shark Tank India pitch helped grow business while breaking taboos

The controversial founder behind innovative yoga furniture brand Luvottica reveals how appearing on the popular show helped catapult his business to new heights while pushing boundaries. Dalip Kumar's pitch for his range of products inspired by tantric traditions sparked both laughter and discomfort, but also opened critical conversations.

In an exclusive interview after the episode aired, Dalip shared that website traffic to his site grew an unprecedented 10 times while orders for yoga and wellness props increased 5-fold. Inquires for collaboration also poured in, demonstrating widening acceptance of topics once considered taboo.

While the Sharks questioned the appropriateness of his products for families, Dalip maintained they promote wellness just as any other furniture. Anupam Mittal praised the quality yet his remarks were in good humour according to Dalip. He sees himself as a visionary whose ideas may be ahead of their time but will gain acceptance, as has occurred with his business growth post-episode.

Dalip also provided novel perspective on Ritesh Agarwal's visible discomfort during the pitch, arguing the OYO CEO wanted to distance his brand from any intimacy associations. But the pitch's impact confirms a growing market and future potential for the innovative range across hospitality.

Dalip's bold Shark Tank appearance was a risk that paid off by catapulting his taboo-challenging brand to new audiences and validating innovations challenging what has come before. His story shows how disruptors can succeed by pushing past critics to create change.

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar’s touching tribute to his humble beginnings and deep roots
Renowned director Dibakar Banerjee opens up about the support he receives from producer Ekta Kapoor
