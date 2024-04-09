Search
EntertainmentRenowned director Dibakar Banerjee opens up about the support he receives from...
Entertainment

Renowned director Dibakar Banerjee opens up about the support he receives from producer Ekta Kapoor

By: Northlines

Date:

Renowned Indian director Dibakar Banerjee is all set to release the sequel to his cult classic Love Sex Aur Dhoka. What's interesting is that the film has once again been backed by producer Ekta Kapoor, who also supported the original film.

In a recent interview, Dibakar opened up about his collaborations with Ekta and how her support has helped him bring his vision to life on screen. While his films are known for their unconventional storytelling and engaging narratives, they are not massive commercial successes.

When asked about Ekta backing his projects, Dibakar said he has no idea why she chooses to support him considering the financial risks involved. He revealed that she is fully aware that his films will be a tough sell and require careful marketing to retain their artistic integrity. According to Dibakar, Ekta understands subversion and this could be one reason why she believes in his cinema.

The acclaimed director further stated that merely getting the opportunity to make films of his choice is nothing short of a miracle. He feels grateful to have producers like Ekta who are willing to back creative vision over box office numbers alone. Dibakar shared that through it all, he has managed to keep pursuing his craft by creating meaningful films one after the other.

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2features an ensemble cast including Anu Malik, Tushar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what new terrain this sequel explores when it hits theatres on April 18.

Previous article
Founder of innovative yoga furniture brand reveals how Shark Tank India pitch helped grow business while breaking taboos
Next article
Indian stock indices hit new highs on positive Q4 outlook
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Founder of innovative yoga furniture brand reveals how Shark Tank India pitch helped grow business while breaking taboos

Northlines Northlines -
The controversial founder behind innovative yoga furniture brand Luvottica...

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar’s touching tribute to his humble beginnings and deep roots

Northlines Northlines -
One of Bollywood's biggest names, Akshay Kumar, remains deeply...

From Imtiaz Ali to Shabana Azmi, check out celebs who attend ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ screening

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 9: Several celebrities, including Imtiaz Ali, Shabana...

Nayanthara checks on progress of personal office space under construction

Northlines Northlines -
Nayanthara oversees progress of her dream project, shares glimpses...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CBDT Clarifies No Large Scale Reopening of HRA Claim Cases: Key...

Indian stock indices hit new highs on positive Q4 outlook

Founder of innovative yoga furniture brand reveals how Shark Tank India...