BJP scrapped J&K’s identity, flag; it will now destroy India, replace ‘Tiranga’ with ‘Bhagva’: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR, Jan 7 : Asserting that dialogue is the solution to long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that a country, no matter how powerful, cannot win the war against its people. Speaking at the seventh death anniversary of her father and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the party demolished the identity of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, and will demolish the identity and essence of the country also, if not stopped.“Dialogue and reconciliation with the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the only way forward to ensure ever-lasting peace and prosperity in the region. Mufti Saheb maintained this throughout his life but the governments never paid any heed,” said Mehbooba, addressing thousands of PDP workers who had gathered outside the Dara Shikoh garden in Bijbehara in Anantnag, where Mufti Mohammad Sayeed is buried.

“As member of parliament and union home minister, Mufti Saheb strongly advocated for attaining peace through dialogue. He continued doing so as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir till his death. But no one listened. The BJP claimed it will solve the Kashmir issue but failed,” said Mehbooba, who led the last elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, in coalition with BJP.“Mufti Saheb always believed that no matter how powerful a country is, it cannot win the war against its people. There is no other solution to the Kashmir issue,” said Mehbooba. Hitting out at BJP, Mehbooba said that the party is undermining the Constitution of India.“Jammu and Kashmir acceded to the India of Gandhi, and not to the India of Godse. The BJP demolished the identity of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, and it will demolish the identity and essence of the country also in future. They (BJP) scrapped our flag. The day is not far when it will replace the tricolor, for which tens of thousands of Indians have sacrificed their lives, with a Bhagva (saffron) flag,” she said.



