MHA bans PAFF, Declares Arbaz Mir a Terrorist

NEW DELHI, JAN 07

A day after militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) was declared as terrorist organization, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) banned the People’s Anti-

Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for carrying out terror

activities in Kashmir.

"PAFF is a proxy outfit of Maulana Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed and was involved in terror acts and issuing threats to Indian security forces,

political leaders, civilians in J&K, and other states," MHA said in an notification.

The MHA said that the outfit had emerged in the year 2019 as a proxy outfit of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a proscribed militant organisation listed at serial

number 6 of the First Schedule under the UAPA.

"It regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians working in Jammu-Kashmir from other states and is involved, along with

other organisations, in conspiring pro-actively physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts and Jammu-Kashmir and other major cities

in India,” it said.

The MHA also declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Lashkar-e-Tobia operative who currently is based in Pakistan, as an “individual terrorist” under the fourth

schedule of UAPA. Mir, according to the government ,was the main accused in the targeted killing of Rajni Bala, a school teacher in Kulgam in May last

year.