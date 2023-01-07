Women T20 League: JKCA starts registrations, last date Jan 20

JAMMU, Jan 7 : The women cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir desirous of enrolling themselves for the upcoming Women’s T20 League-2023 to be organised by the BCCI can now register themselves for the auction, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association said on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is organising a Women’s League on the pattern of IPL beginning in 2023, with the player auction slated to be held in the month of February. In order to facilitate the players– capped or uncapped, the BCCI has announced procedure to be adopted by the players for registration for the auction. On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association informed that all registrations for the league will be done through the JKCA for the players belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The players desirous to register themselves will have to inform JKCA at the email address woment20league.jkcaPgmail.com by giving their name, DOB and Email ID”, said Brigadier Anil Gupta (Retired), Member Administration, JKCA, addressing a press conference in this regard. “Once the player’s name is registered by the Association, the system will generate an email to the player with their log in details so that they can complete the registration process. Once registered, in order to express their interest in playing in the WT2OL 2023, the player should login to the online registration system. They will be required to complete all the fields on the WT2OL Auction Registration System,” he said. Three documents– WT2OL 2023 Auction Registration – User Manual for Players, WT2OL 2023 Player Auction T&C, and WT2OL 2023 Auction Guidance Note—containing instructions on how to complete the WT2OL 2023 Auction Agreement on the online portal, will be available for players to download once they have logged into the online registration system, Brig Gupta said.

While the BCCI has set the final deadline for submitting online details in WT20 for players to 5 PM, 26th January, 2023, Brig Gupta advised the players to submit their details at the given email ID of JKCA at the earliest but not later than 20th January, 2023. “It may be noted that, at this stage of the process, BCCI will only deal directly with the State Associations and at no time will have any communication with player agents or managers. Any failure by a player to abide by this will (unless BCCI in its sole discretion decides otherwise) result in the player’s name being withdrawn with immediate effect from the WT2OL 2023 Auction Register and/or WT2OL 2023 Auction List (as appropriate),” an official handout said.

Any uncapped player, who has retired from domestic cricket, can only submit her auction agreement for player registration after getting written approval from BCCI, Brig Gupta added.