Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection on day 4: Despite BOGO push, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film lags behind OMG 2, falls short of Rs 50 crore mark

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film remained steady throughout its opening weekend. The film, however, fell short in comparison to Akshay's previous hit, OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's latest film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, continues to maintain its stride at the box office after encountering a sharp decline on its second day of release. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie amassed Rs 9 crore on Sunday, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 40.75 crore. Made at a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, the film's makers had also introduced a buy-one-get-one offer on Sunday.

The film made its debut at the box office on Thursday, coinciding with Eid festivities, and garnered Rs 15.65 crore in its opening. However, it experienced a setback in box office figures on the subsequent day, witnessing a 51 percent drop and earning Rs 7.6 crore on Friday. Despite a slight weekend surge, the collection remained in the single-digit range, with Rs 8.5 crore on Friday and Rs 9 crore on Sunday.