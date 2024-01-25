Atharva Foundation donates two ambulances for welfare of ex-servicemen

Jammu Tawi: Atharva Foundation donated two ambulances for the welfare of ex- servicemen of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today . The Foundation also gifted laptops to the daughters of martyrs.

This generous contribution aims to improve healthcare access and emergency medical services for the brave individuals who have served in the armed forces and kins of martyred soldiers.

Atharva Foundation led by its Chairman and Borivali MLA Sunil Rane has been actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, and social welfare. The organization's commitment to creating a positive impact in society has garnered widespread recognition and appreciation across the country.

Sunil Rane said, “Our ex-servicemen have shown immense courage and dedication while serving the nation. It is our responsibility to ensure they receive the care and support they deserve. Through the donation of ambulances, we aim to enhance their access to healthcare and make a positive difference in their lives.”