Okaya EV Charges Up Ayodhya Water Metro Project with New EV Stations

New Delhi:Okaya EV, a leading brand in electric vehicle charging solutions, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful commissioning of High Capacity EV chargers for the Ayodhya Water Metro Project. This initiative, aimed at enhancing religious tourism in the city, represents a crucial step towards sustainable and efficient transportation.

The stations, strategically equipped with 150 kWh CCS2 Super-Fast EV chargers, play a pivotal role in supporting the Water Metro service operating between Guptar Ghat and Naya Ghat. These eco-friendly boats are designed to accommodate up to 50 passengers, providing a comfortable and sustainable mode of transportation. Currently, traveling by road between the two ghats takes about 40 minutes due to numerous detours. With the introduction of the water metro, passengers will save half an hour and enjoy a scenic cruise on the Saryu River.

Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya EV, shared insights into the Ayodhya Water Metro Project, stating, “Our involvement in the Ayodhya Water Metro Project marks a pivotal step in our commitment to redefine sustainable transportation. By integrating our EV chargers, we are not just powering boats; we are fueling a transformative journey towards eco-friendly mobility. Okaya EV is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation, and our role in this project states our dedication to shaping a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.”