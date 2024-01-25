Samsung BKC Lifestyle Experience store opens doors; Showcases AI-enabled connected device experiences

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics company, today inaugurated its first Online-to-Offline (O2O) lifestyle store in India at Jio World Plaza mall, the recently inaugurated ultra-luxury precinct for retail, leisure and dining in Mumbai, strengthening its commitment to India.

Samsung BKC, spread across 8,000 sq ft, in Jio World Plaza, is located strategically in Mumbai's central business hub of Bandra Kurla Complex and will showcase Samsung's top-of-the-line premium products through unique curated experiences and real-life scenarios. Catering to premium consumers and technology enthusiasts, Samsung BKC offers Samsung's latest AI experiences – from ‘AI for All' for consumer electronics products to ‘Galaxy AI' for mobile devices – all under one roof.

As the first Samsung O2O store in the country, Samsung BKC will re-imagine the retail shopping experience and unlock new possibilities for our customers by bringing the best of both online and offline worlds. Through this retail innovation, Samsung BKC store extends the convenience of online by offering the widest selection of products with over 1,200 choices from an online digital catalogue while also enjoying assistance by in-store staff. “Today's customers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are seeking premium products and unique experiences. They want to interact with the brand and its products, touch, feel and create. This is what Samsung BKC is all about. We have curated never seen before experiences in eight unique zones that include all our AI experiences to excite people across segments. Here, customers will get a feel of our expansive connected devices ecosystem and our cutting edge technology,” said Mr. JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“Samsung BKC will also organize Learn @ Samsung workshops, bringing together Samsung's innovations with people's passions,” he said.