ANTF freezes accounts linked with Narco trade, vehicle, gold items seized

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

Srinagar, Feb 21: Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has frozen several accounts linked with Narco trade while the vehicle and gold items have also been seized, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

“During financial investigation in case FIR No.01 of 2022, ANTF (a specialized unit of J&K Police to check the rising menace of Narcotics) found various bank accounts, one vehicle and gold items worth lakhs linked with narco trade. All the accounts have been frozen and vehicle and gold items have been seized,” police said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that Anti-Narcotics Task Force Kashmir recovered 108 Kgs & 295 grams of Poppy Straw packed in empty apple boxes/concealed in truck bearing registration No. PB65AK-1791 at Al-Stop Mir Bazaar Anantnag on 26/09/2022. Truck driver along with conductor were arrested on spot and vehicle involved in commission of crime has also been seized, police said.

“During investigation with regard to backward/forward linkage of the recovered contraband involvement of other South Kashmir based drug peddlers and 01 Ludhiana based drug peddler surfaced in the case. The Ludhiana based drug peddler a kingpin of Narco Trade has been found financing the illegal trade of Narcotics in Jammu Kashmir and Punjab. Financial investigation u/s 68-F read with 68-E of NDPS Act was carried out and Bank Account Statements/property details of the involved drug peddlers were obtained and analyzed. It was surfaced that the Ludhiana based drug peddler @ Sunder has transferred huge amount worth lakhs into the Bank Accounts of involved drug peddlers namely @Gowhar and@ Nazir who were arrested in the instant case.”

Besides huge amount worth lakhs were found in the Bank Accounts of these two Kashmir based drug peddlers and their family members. One vehicle Creta worth Rs 11,10,172 and Gold coins worth Rs 10,66,300 have also been found illegally acquired by the said arrested accused persons from illegal Narco Trade, police said.

“Accordingly, 02 Freezing Order No’s ANTF/K/FIR/01/2022/1827-33 dated 28.12.2022 and ANTF/K/FIR/01/2022/01-08 dated 02.01.2023 were issued by freezing the Bank Accounts /other illegally acquired property in respect of above mentioned South Kashmir based drug peddlers. An amount of rupees twenty four lakh fifty two thousand and one hundred forty nine (Rs. 2452149), vehicle Creata worth Eleven lakh ten thousand one hundred and seventy two (Rs. 11,10,172) and Gold coins worth ten lakh sixty six thousand and three hundred (Rs. 10,66,300) has been freezed/seized by Anti Narcotics Task Force Kashmir (ANTF Kashmir) and the said Freezing Orders were confirmed by the competent Authority and Administrator under SAFEM/NDPS Act-1985 Lok Nayak Bhawan New Delhi vide confirmation order No’s u/s 68 F(2) F. No. CA/DL/J&K/NDPS/POL/41/22-23/1653-1661 dated 25.01.2023 and F. No. CA/DL/J&K/NDPS/POL/41/22-23/1676-1680 dated 30.01.2023.”

“By identifying/Freezing the illegally acquired property of drug peddlers who are dealing in illegal Narco Trade in an organized manner has affected their illegal trade badly by depriving them from Proceeds of Narcotics. Other illegally acquired properties of some Notorious Drug Smugglers have also been identified and soon legal action will be taken against them under law. General Public has also appreciated the action,” police said.