Gas pipeline to Jammu

Nasir Azam

Jammu Tawi, Feb 21: In a significant move, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has said that the demand for the proposed Gurdaspur–Jammu Pipeline (GJPL) has to be determined considering futuristic demand centers upto Srinagar.

Documents reveal that the PNGRB has informed different entities that the demand for the proposed GJPL pipeline has to be determined considering futuristic demand centers up to Srinagar.

“In this regard, PNGRB to indicate the tap-off location/GIS coordinates for future provision to Srinagar,” read the documents.

The documents further state that the bidder may decide the tap-off point location for provision to Srinagar in such a way that future pipeline route to Srinagar should be optimum and technically feasible.

The PNGRB has set the ball rolling for Gurdaspur- Jammu gas pipeline by inviting tenders for laying it.

The bids have been invited under Regulation 5 of PNGRB (Authorizing Entities to Lay, Build, Operate or Expand Natural Gas Pipelines) Regulations, 2008.

The last date for submission of bids documents is May 08.

To cater to the natural gas requirement in Jammu & Kashmir, PNGRB has initiated a suo-motu proposal for the development of the Gurdaspur-Jammu natural gas pipeline. After completion of public consultation process and based on discussions with the entities/stakeholders during the open house discussions, PNGRB has invited online application-cum-bid for authorization to develop Gurdaspur-Jammu natural gas pipeline spanning about 175 km with minimum system capacity of at least 2.0 MMSCMD including common carrier capacity during the entire economic life.

It is to be noted that Bhatinda-Jammu-Srinagar was authorized to Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) led consortium, which later registered as a company named GSPL India Gasnet Limited (GIGL). Accordingly, the Board transferred the authorization for the development of the BJSPL pipeline in favor of GIGL subject to the condition that the onus for timely execution of the project during the construction period shall remain with GSPL.

GIGL/GSPL failed to lay the pipeline upto Srinagar, so PNGRB foreclosed the BJSPL pipeline at Gurdaspur and accordingly, PNGRB suo-motu proposes to invite bids