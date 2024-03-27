Search
EntertainmentAe Watan Mere Watan: Despite Being Heartbreaking, This Film Makes Strong Political...
Entertainment

Ae Watan Mere Watan: Despite Being Heartbreaking, This Film Makes Strong Political Statements

By: Northlines

Date:

Post Credits Scene: Press freedom, ingrained conservatism, the generational divide… These are the progressive themes that the otherwise unwatchable Ae Watan Mere Watan tackles.

In the rare promotional interview where she wasn’t talking about yet another image makeover, Sara Ali Khan said that her new film, Prime Video‘s Ae Watan Mere Watan, isn’t so much a biopic of freedom fighter Usha Mehta as it is a tribute to her spirit. “It’s very difficult to put ourselves in that ideological and geographical time frame,” she told Film Companion. “We’re free citizens. The stakes and the scenario of that time is so different to today.” Now, Sara could simply be playing it safe because she didn’t want to say something that would get her in trouble, but in doing so, she allowed herself to be accused of magnificently misinterpreting her own movie.

For a second, however, let’s give her the benefit of the doubt; she is, after all, a history major. She must know that Ae Watan Mere Watan serves as an alternative to the increasingly toxic stream of irresponsible, irredeemable, and in some cases, downright criminal propaganda movies that her peers seem to have dedicated themselves to producing in this election year. Despite the poor direction, writing that could be improved by third-graders, and tragically inept performances from practically everybody on the roster — Sara in 2024 is already giving early-pandemic Taapsee Pannu vibes — the sneakily progressive Ae Watan Mere Watan is about the vitality of press freedom in authoritarian times.

Previous article
CSK defeat GT in an emotional rollercoaster IPL match at Chepauk Stadium
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Big Boss’ winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Mar 27: Stand-up comedian and 'Bigg Boss -17'...

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya celebrate Holi 2024 with friends; see viral pictures

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood's evergreen star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the festive...

Bollywood Celebrities Kick Off Colorful Holi Festivities With Loved Ones

Northlines Northlines -
Holi, the festival of colors is here and Bollywood...

Kiran Rao Shares Insights on Overcoming Online Criticism After Aamir Khan’s Marriage

Northlines Northlines -
Kiran Rao opened up about becoming immune to media...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CSK defeat GT in an emotional rollercoaster IPL match at Chepauk...

Indian men’s football team suffers disappointing loss to Afghanistan in World...

Chennai Super Kings Dominant Batting Display Help Them Defeat Gujarat Titans...