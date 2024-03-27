At Apple’s June 10 Developers Conference, AI Strategy Might Take Center Stage

At this WWDC conference, Apple could reveal its long-awaited artificial intelligence strategy.

Apple's long-term approach to implementing generative artificial intelligence across its products might be closer than one would imagine. On Tuesday, Apple announced that it will host its annual developers conference, WWDC, from June 10 through June 14.

Apple typically uses the first day of the conference to host a keynote for developers, during which it unveils its latest software and sometimes new hardware. This means we should get the first look at iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 for iPhone and iPad, as well as the latest versions of the software for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and macOS for Macs. However, this year will be different, as all eyes will be on Cupertino to see how it plans to integrate the power of Gen AI into its most popular products, such as the iPhone and Mac.