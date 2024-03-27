CSK defeat GT in an emotional rollercoaster IPL match at Chepauk Stadium

The high-scoring IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans lived up to its billing as an emotional rollercoaster ride for fans. Chennai emerged victorious by 63 runs in the end, but it wasn't without its moments that had the crowd on the edge.

Chennai made a surprise decision to drop wrist spinner Maheesh Theekshana and bring in young Matheesha Pathirana instead to add variety to their bowling attack. Veteran all-rounder Mitchell Santner was surprisingly left out as well.

In the field, a lapse in communication between Gujarat titans batsmen Rahul Tewatia and David Miller handed Chennai an extra run. Both fielders left a ball uncollected assuming the other would pick it up. This proved costly for Gujarat.

Chennai's veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni turned back the clocks with a lightning fast stumping that had the packed stadium roaring in appreciation. His unmatched skills behind the stumps were on display once again.

The star of Chennai's batting was Shivam Dube, who blasted Gujarat's bowlers all across the park. His whirlwind 51 off 34 balls helped post a challenging total. Dube has found new confidence and consistency playing for CSK.

In end, Chennai came out on top in a match that had all ingredients of a blockbuster. While Dhoni and Dube stole the show, a funny mix-up between two Gujarat fielders also provided unintended moments of humor.