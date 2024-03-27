Search
Indian men’s football team suffers disappointing loss to Afghanistan in World Cup qualifiers

The Indian men's football team suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Afghanistan in their latest 2026 FIFA Cup qualifier match, marking one of their lowest points yet. While captain Sunil Chhetri's perseverance remains inspirational at age 37, the team's overall performance highlighted ongoing struggles that continue to hold them back on the stage.

had high hopes coming into the crucial qualifier played on home soil in Guwahati. However, the team looked disjointed and lacked cohesion, struggling to create clear chances outside of Chhetri's penalty. Defensive lapses allowed Afghanistan to score two late goals and complete the comeback victory. The result saw India pick up just one point from a possible six in their initial qualifying matches, compounding the pressure on head coach Igor Stimac.

Afghanistan faced their own challenges in building a coherent squad amid disputes, with some players reportedly lacking a club. However, they showed greater energy and organization late in the match to capitalize on India's weaknesses. Stimac remained defiant post-match but serious questions remain about squad selection and tactical approach. India's lack of control in midfield and inability to launch sustained attacking moves without relying on Chhetri was disappointing to see.

The defeat underscores how far Indian football still has to go in its development. While last year brought some highs with various domestic tournament wins, this result against Afghanistan represents a new low for the national team. Stronger leadership will be needed to reverse the current slump and ensure steady progress towards India's goal of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Upcoming June qualifiers against higher ranked opponents Kuwait and Qatar will provide another test of how far the team has truly come.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

