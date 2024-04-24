back to top
Entertainment

Aamir Khan opens up about personal life and future plans on Kapil Sharma’s talk show

By: Northlines

Date:

Renowned actor Aamir Khan was seen getting candid about his life away from the limelight on the popular Netflix talk show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show'. In a recent promo of the long-running comedy chat program, host Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming Aamir to the couch for his first appearance on the show after a decade.

During the friendly conversation between the two celebrities, Aamir discussed his children and how they are not very receptive to taking advice from their father. He humorously shared that while he wanted to sport a casual outfit for the interview, his kids compelled him to dress more formally. The actor also spoke about how his offspring serve as his personal stylists at home.

When prodded about avoiding award ceremonies, Aamir gave a insightful response stating that time needs to be spent judiciously in life. Judging by his philosophical viewpoint, it seems the talented star prefers allocating his valuable hours to more meaningful pursuits than glitzy events.

Towards the end, Kapil cheekily inquired about Aamir's plans to settle down permanently, to which the guest will reportedly give an revealing answer in the full episode yet to air. Though divorced twice, Aamir maintains a friendly bond with his ex-wives and co-parents his children.

Fans are excited to see this one-of-a-kind conversation between the acclaimed performer and the witty host, offering fascinating insights into the private of one of Hindi cinema's most loved celebrities. The much-awaited episode promises to be an engaging watch for audiences.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

