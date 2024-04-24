Dev Patel film Monkey Man receives praise from Indian viewers despite uncertainty over local release

Much discussion has emerged online among Indian audiences about Academy Award nominee Dev Patel's directorial debut ‘Monkey Man', despite its release status in the country remaining unclear. The action thriller starring Patel in the titular role, premiered in several international markets earlier this month after production by Jordan Peele and others.

However, as the prospect of a local theatrical run faces uncertainty possibly due to the film's political themes, copies have surfaced illegally on the internet. Many viewers in India subsequently watched and engaged in conversations about the movie across social media platforms.

Praise for ‘Monkey Man' has been effusive, with some describing it as one of the bravest and best action movies of the current year. Its realistic fight choreography and emotionally gripping storyline amid intense scenes were highlighted. Dev Patel's talent as an actor taking the leading role as well as his vision and skills behind the camera also received accolades.

Bankrolled by renowned names, the film additionally stars renowned faces like Sharlto Copley and Indian on-screen talents Pitobash, Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala. Universal Pictures has announced the movie will release in India ‘soon' but provided no concrete timeline or confirmation on certification. With the country mid-election season, the film's local availability remains uncertain for now.