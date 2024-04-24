back to top
Search
BusinessPower ministry permits surplus coal power sale in open market to boost...
Business

Power ministry permits surplus coal power sale in open market to boost grid reliability

By: Northlines

Date:

As braces for an intense summer with the threat of power outages looming large, the country's power ministry has taken proactive steps to ensure round-the-clock electricity availability. In a recent notification, thermal power plants have now been permitted to sell excess electricity generated from committed coal supplies in the open power market.

Earlier, generation firms could only utilize committed coal, received as part of long term supply agreements with the government, to fulfil contractual power supply obligations with state distribution utilities. However, recognizing that many plants often have spare capacity after meeting such contractual obligations, the ministry has clarified that any surplus power can now be commercialized independently.

This move aims to optimize utilization of existing generation assets during peak demand periods. With record high temperatures forecast, electricity demand is projected to exceed 260 GW, testing the limits of power infrastructure. Allowing surplus coal-based power to be freely traded will bolster overall electricity availability in the grid.

The clarification is timely given rising peak demand pressures owing to India's ongoing renewable energy expansion. While renewable additions have grown rapidly, energy storage solutions are still lacking. As a result, the country remains highly reliant on thermal and gas plants to meet spikes in evening demand when sunlight dips. Maximizing available thermal output is crucial this summer season.

The new guidelines underscore the ministry's proactive strategy to avert power shortages during the intense poll season. With aggregate power deficits declining in recent years but still significant during peak months, these measures aim to shore up supply stability nationwide. As India braces for ongoing energy transitioncomplexities and extremities, optimal utilization of existing assets will be key to reliable power for all.

Previous article
Dev Patel film Monkey Man receives praise from Indian viewers despite uncertainty over local release
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

FSSAI launches probe into MDH and Everest products

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)...

Director of CEPA Council highlights how partnerships in fintech, aviation, and clean energy technology will fuel the growth narrative of India and the UAE.

Northlines Northlines -
The UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC) was launched on the...

Reliance Q4 Results Propel Stock to Record High on Stellar Performance Across Divisions

Northlines Northlines -
The fourth-quarter results of one of India's largest conglomerates...

Vodafone Idea Finalizes Rs. 11 per Share Pricing for Upcoming Rights Issue

Northlines Northlines -
One of India's largest telecom operators Vodafone Idea has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dev Patel film Monkey Man receives praise from Indian viewers despite...

Aamir Khan opens up about personal life and future plans on...

Is drinking fruit juice first thing in the morning really a...