754 kanals of state land illegally occupied by influential persons freed in 4 districts

Illegal Encroachers included former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, ex-MoS, former legislator, retired government officials

406 Knls in Shopian, 289 Knls in Kistwar, 35 Knls in Kathua, 20 Knls in Jammu; Kistwar retrieval records reaches 10,394 Kanals

Srinagar/Jammu Tawi, Jan 28:

Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, the authorities in various districts on Saturday claimed to have retrieved 754 kanals of state land illegally encroached by influential persons that included former Finance Minister, ex-MoS, former legislator, retired government officials and others in four districts Shopian, Jammu, Kathua and Samba.

406 Kanals of land that was illegally occupied by former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu and kin of Ex-MLC and others has been retrieved during the ongoing eviction drive in Kashmir’s Shopian district.

He said of total 406 Kanals of land, 15 Kanals high -value orchard land was illegally occupied by former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu and the kin of ex-MLC.

He said that anti-encroachment drives are going on across Shopian and today 40 shops were sealed in the main town, adding that encroached land has been retrieved from highly influenced encroachers including former FM and kin of ex-MLC.

Jammu Tawi: District administration Jammu today retrieved prime Government Land measuring 20 Kanal 05 Marla here at village Machallian Nagbani of Domana area.

In a joint anti-encroachment drive, teams of revenue officers, police and other concerned officials retrieved over 20 kanals of State land worth crores from the encroachers in Domana area.

Kishtwar: District Administration Kishtwar has intensified the demolition and eviction drive in all Tehsils to retrieve the encroached state land here under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav.

In a joint anti- encroachment drive, a team of revenue officers along with police and other concerned officials today retrieved state land measuring 145 kanal and Kahcharai land measuring 3 kanal at Zalkot (35 kanal) near Semna, Karool Sarthal (50 kanal), Filler Thakraie (60 Kanal) of Tehsil Kishtwar worth crores of rupees value.

The land retrieved is encumbrance free patch and sign boards of state land boards were erected on the spot in presence of police authorities.

Till date, the revenue team has retrieved state land measuring around 10,394 Kanal in tehsil Kishtwar, including the township of Kishtwar.

The DC has exhorted upon the ACR and Tehsildar to intensify the eviction and demolition drive in collaboration with police and other concerned in coming days so that the given target is achieved.

Kathua: Acting tough against the land encroachers, District Administration Kathua today retrieved more than 35-kanal land from encroachers during an anti-encroachment drive in Basohli.

During the drive, a total of 35 Kanal 06 marlas land was retrieved from illegal encroachment including 03 Kanal, 14 Marlas from an Ex MoS in Plahi, 09 kanal 15 Marla in Plakh from a prominent politician, 6 Kanal 8 Marlas in Pretha from the son of a Retired Government servant besides 15 Kanal 9 Marlas in Plahi from other illegal occupants.

The land includes high value land worth Rs 2. 41 crore in Basohli sub division.