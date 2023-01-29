Khelo India contingent to MP flagged off

Jammu Tawi, January 28: Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull today flagged off Khelo India contingent of J&K to Madhya Pradesh.

The opening ceremony of the Khelo India National games is scheduled to be held on the 30th of this month and will conclude on the 11th of next month.

Addressing the contingent, the Secretary Sports Council said that Sports help build bridges between two strange individuals and the camaraderie that follows is exceptional, she said. No means, other than sports, have the power to turn rivals into friends, and tolerance, patience, and brotherhood-like vices are an offshoot of the process involving sports, she added.

She urged all the athletes to exhibit the highest standard of behavior and cooperation which shall pave way for better performance in the championships, added. She also appealed to athletes to act as ambassadors in spreading the message of peace and universal brotherhood.

Before the departure of the contingent to the twin nationals, all the arrangements of the transportation, boarding, and lodging for conduct during pre-coaching camps and later arrangements for the journey to the respective competitions venues was made by J&K Sports Council which also included the provision of necessary gears and equipment.

The Secretary, of J&K Sports Council, was flanked by Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Ashok Singh, Managers, Coaches, and other officials of the Sports Council along with members of different registered games associations.

Joint Secretary, J&K Sports Council Bashir Ahmad Bhat is also accompanying the Khelo India contingent to Madhya Pradesh.