7 top tips to stay cool, hydrated and safe this Holi festival

With Holi just around the corner, many across India will be preparing for the vibrant celebrations of colours. While it's always great fun playing with gulal and water during the festival, staying safe amid the revelry is of utmost importance. Here are some top tips to help you stay cool, hydrated and avoid any heat-related illnesses while enjoying the festivities to the max!

Stay Hydrated with Water and Natural Electrolytes

There's no doubt that water is key to keeping your body cool on Holi. With activities like running around and participating in colourful water fights, you'll sweat a lot more than usual. Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to replace lost fluids. Coconut water, ripe fruits like watermelon and sugarcane juice are also great choices – they hydrate naturally with electrolytes to replenish minerals.

Protect Your Skin from the Sun

We all know how harsh the sun's rays can be, especially during spring. Don't forget to lather on a high SPF sunscreen before going out to play. Reapply periodically if sweating or getting wet. Wear hats, sunglasses and lightweight clothing too to shield your skin fully. This will prevent sunburns and keep your core temperature in check.

Keep an Eye on Electrolyte Levels

While water hydrates, electrolytes like sodium, potassium and magnesium also play a key role in fluid balance during physical activity in warmer weather. Consider opting for homemade drinks like lime water with salt to replenish electrolytes lost through sweat. This helps prevent cramps too. Avoid caffeinated and sugary beverages which can dehydrate further.

Take Regular Breaks in the Shade

On Holi, it's easy to get caught up in all the excitement of playing with colours non-stop. Be sure listen to your body and take breaks from the heat when needed. Find a shaded spot to rest your feet, rehydrate and let your body cool down before jumping back in. This prevents overheating that could lead to issues like heatstroke.

Stay Light and Breathable with Your Outfit

Lightweight, cotton fabrics will keep you feeling fresher for longer on Holi versus heavier materials. Opt for shades like white which reflect sunlight rather than absorb heat. Loose, comfortable clothing allows maximum air circulation too. Pack a change of clothes as sweating can leave you feeling soggy – freshen up when possible.

Eat Smart and Hydrating Foods

Avoid heavy, oily meals which take the body time to digest in warm weather. Some great options are hydrating fruits, salads, sprouts and lassi. You could also try replacing one meal a day with a hydrating soup. Light yet nutritious snacks keep energy levels up safely.

Have Fun but Take Care!

Most importantly, enjoy the festivities to the fullest but also listen to your body's signs of fatigue or discomfort. Monitor yourself and friends/family for symptoms of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, cramps, nausea. Seek help quickly if needed and don't hesitate to rest in AC if unwell. Keep following these tips to make sure Holi celebrations are colorful and carefree for all!