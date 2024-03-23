Search
Life StyleHow to Make Creamy Homemade Curd this Summer using Expert Tips
Life Style

How to Make Creamy Homemade Curd this Summer using Expert Tips

By: Northlines

Date:

As the summer heat rises, we all look for delicious and healthy cooling foods to beat the heat. Homemade curd is a perfect option that is not only tasty but also packed with nutrients. Instead of stepping out to buy curd in this scorching , you can easily prepare it at your home with a few simple steps.

In this article, I will share step-by-step expert tips by MasterChef Shipra Khanna to make thick and creamy curd that is better than any store-bought variety. Curd is praised for its numerous benefits too. It is filled with gut-friendly probiotics, aids digestion, and supports weight management. The best part is that homemade curd allows you to control ingredients and customize flavors as per your taste.

Some key points to perfect homemade curd by Shipra Khanna:

  • Use fresh raw milk for optimum results. Whole milk works wonders.
  • Add a small quantity of plain leftover curd as a starter to get the fermentation going.
  • Maintain the ideal temperature of 110°F/43°Cdegrees for proper curdling. You can use a yogurt maker, oven light, or insulated container.
  • Clean utensils, ideally clay pots, help avoid growth of unwanted bacteria.
  • Allow enough time, around 8-12 hours, for curd to thicken without disturbing.
  • Check the consistency and refrigerate when desired thickness is achieved.
  • Save some curd to use as starter culture for subsequent batches.

You can also experiment with variations like adding honey, berries, or almonds once curd has set. Homemade curd guarantees freshness and complete control over ingredients. Give these tips a try to make the best curd this summer!

Previous article
7 top tips to stay cool, hydrated and safe this Holi festival
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

7 top tips to stay cool, hydrated and safe this Holi festival

Northlines Northlines -
With Holi just around the corner, many across India...

Potential Health Benefits and Risks of Cooking Solely with Olive Oil

Northlines Northlines -
While olive oil certainly offers health perks when incorporated...

Greece Raises Golden Visa Requirement to Alleviate Housing Crisis Amid Surging Rents

Northlines Northlines -
Greece’s “golden visa” program offers residency to foreigners who...

Witness Ancient Mythology Come Alive in the Unique Lathmar Holi Ritual in UP

Northlines Northlines -
Every year as spring arrives, the charming towns of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

7 top tips to stay cool, hydrated and safe this Holi...

Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop with powerful Intel processors launched in India

Find calm and focus with the Noise Buds Xero affordable noise...