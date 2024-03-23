Search
Clouds Break, Sun Peeps Through In Jammu And Kashmir After 2 Days
Clouds Break, Sun Peeps Through In Jammu And Kashmir After 2 Days

SRINAGAR, March 23: Jammu and saw partial sunshine on Saturday, after two days of inclement .
Met office has forecast dry weather in J&K till March 26.
Ski resort of Gulmarg witnessed fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours.
Srinagar had 6.5, Gulmarg minus 2.5 and Pahalgam minus 1.1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
town in region had 0.4, Kargil 6.2 and Drass minus 6.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Jammu city had 14.4, Katra 15.2, Batote 9.1, Bhaderwah 7 and Banihal 7.6 as the minimum temperature.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

